Voicetypr

Speech to text for writing thoughts faster & privately

AI powered offline voice to text app for founders & AI builders. Build 3x faster with your voice. High accuracy, Blazing fast on your device. One-time purchase, no subscription. Available on macOS and Windows
Launch tags:
ProductivityArtificial IntelligenceTech
Moinul Moin
Maker
As a solo founder + engineer, and like most of us, I’ve been testing tons of AI tools over the past few months. but constantly typing prompts again and again — my fingers had enough! that’s when the idea hit: what if i could just speak instead of type? I looked around, but most voice tools were cloud-based or locked behind subscriptions. and surprisingly, windows users were mostly ignored. so I built Voicetypr — - works fully offline (privacy first) - one-time payment (no more monthly fees) - types anywhere you can type (VSCode, Cursor, Claude Code, ChatGPT, Notion… all of it) - available on macos and windows kept it clean, minimal, and fast — no clutter. if that sounds useful, give it a spin, it comes with 3 days trial and let me know how it goes. Thanks!
