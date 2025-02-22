The command center for software development tackling the real bottlenecks in coding: context-gathering, collaboration, and workflow management. Our AI doesn't just offer code suggestions, it actively assists in planning, reviewing, and executing work—safely.
Agent-native development on Web, IDE, CLI, Slack and mobile
A SOTA agent, Droid, topping terminal-bench scores against other agentic coding tools. Use OpenAI/Claude/Google/BYO models Accessible in your browser, Slack, Linear, mobile, CLI and IDE with instant session sync. Use Droid SDK to build agents on top of Droid.
Excited to be back on Product Hunt 10 years after I first started my career there in 2015. Since then I’ve built, launched, sold, and invested… but I haven’t hunted a product in over a decade. Today we’re launching Factory CLI, part of our mission to bring autonomy to software engineering. It’s the agent-native terminal tool I wish I had when I was first stumbling through dependencies, linters, and GitHub.
Feels full circle: from Product Hunt intern to hunting again as Factory’s new Head of DevRel.
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Eno, co-founder & CTO at Factory. Most AI dev tools make you pick sides: switch IDEs, accept one model, run in their cloud. Builders need choice and control. Factory is a platform for AI coding agents that works wherever you do.
The same agent shows up on the web, in your IDE/terminal and CLI, and inside tools like Slack and Linear. You keep your stack. Run in our managed sandbox or on your own machine. Set autonomy to your comfort level. See transparent reasoning and native diffs so nothing ships without your say. It scales to million‑line repos. And you choose the best model per task: Claude, GPT‑5, Gemini, with no lock‑in.
Try pasting a specification and come back to a clean PR. Fan out parallel refactors and migrations from the CLI while CI stays green. Tag the agent in Slack or assign a ticket and get a one‑shot resolution. If you want speed without giving up control, try Factory. I’m here all day for questions and workflow requests!
Agnes AI
Factory allows me to switch from IDE to Slack to mobile without missing a beat...... instant session sync is such a lifesaver when juggling projects on the go. Super slick work, and congrats for the launch!