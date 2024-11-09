Subscribe
Sign in
Cekura

Cekura

Launch reliable Voice & Chat AI Agents 10x faster

664 followers

Visit website
AI Infrastructure ToolsAI Metrics and EvaluationAI Voice Agents

Cekura enables Conversational AI teams to automate QA across the entire agent lifecycle—from pre-production simulation and evaluation to monitoring of production calls. We also support seamless integration into CI/CD pipelines, ensuring consistent quality and reliability at every stage of development and deployment.

© 2025 Product Hunt