Vitara AI
Launching today
From prompt to app: Full-stack, fast, and deployable
30 followers
Vitara.ai lets anyone build full-stack apps using just a prompt. No coding needed. Edit, download, or deploy instantly. Perfect for founders, makers, and devs who want to go from idea to live app in minutes.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Ashish Parmar, one of the co-founders of Vitara.ai, and today we’re sharing something we’ve quietly obsessed over for months; with real people already building real things.
Why We Built This (Not Just Another AI Tool)
Too many “AI builders” create screens that look like apps... but aren’t.
We didn’t want to fake functionality or ship mockups.
We wanted this:
✍ You write what you want.
⚙ AI builds the full-stack app.
> You edit, deploy, or download - instantly.
We imagined a tool where your idea could become a production-ready app without begging dev friends or waiting weeks.
That’s how Vitara.ai began: Out of frustration. Out of repeat pain. Out of love for people who want to build.
How We’re Different From Other AI Builders
Most AI app builders fall short. Here’s where Vitara stands out:
• Built-in backend (Supabase) - and Node.js backend support is coming soon
• Cleaner, production-ready designs - not just rough UIs or single screens
• Multi-page apps by default - dashboards, auth flows, forms, everything works together
• No repetitive prompting - Vitara understands context and builds apps that just work, the first time
• Fewer dead ends - No random breakdowns or flaky generations
• Editable and extensible - change layout, logic, or components in-browser
With Vitara, you spend less time re-prompting and more time launching.
What You Can Do with Vitara.ai
• Prompt: "A subscription tracker with login, dashboard, and email alerts"
• Output: A real full-stack app with functional code (frontend + backend)
• Edit: Modify it in the browser
• Deploy: Instantly live or download for local dev
• Backend: Built on Supabase (Node.js support coming soon)
Here’s a full demo -
Who It's For
• Non-coders turning ideas into MVPs
• Developers tired of boilerplate
• Founders testing fast
• Anyone building- but without the time or team
Our Traction (So Far)
• 1500+ users signed up in 6 weeks (zero marketing)
• 30-50 new users/day - all organic
• Already started getting paid customers
• We’re shipping improvements daily
What We’d Love From You
We’re not here to “launch and vanish.”
We’re here to build in public; with you.
-- Try it: https://vitara.ai
-- Tell us what you love, what breaks, and what you’d dream of building
Credits & Gratitude
• Huge thanks to @mitesh_gosai & @hardik_shah16 - your dedication made this real
• Special shoutout to @fmerian for helping us bring this launch to life
• And thank you to the Product Hunt team and community - we’re grateful to be here
We’re here all day. AMA, feedback, or just to say hi.
Let’s build something different; together.
- Ashish
PROCESIO
@madalina_barbu Thanks, really appreciate it!