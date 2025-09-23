Launching today
Upload your data and let AI generate charts in seconds
Transform data into beautiful visualizations. Upload your data and let AI generate charts in seconds. Export your customized visualization for use in your projects.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Aidan here, builder of Visuals.
I'm thrilled to launch Visuals today: the AI-powered data visualization platform that transforms your spreadsheets into beautiful charts in seconds.
The problem
Creating professional charts is tedious. You upload data to clunky tools, wrestle with complex settings, and still end up with generic visualizations that miss the story in your data. Most people default to basic Excel charts or spend hours tweaking settings, leaving insights buried in rows and columns.
The solution
Visuals uses AI to automatically analyze your data and generate the perfect visualization. Just upload your CSV or Excel file, and AI understands your data's structure, asks a few clarifying questions, and creates publication-ready charts optimized for your specific dataset.
With Visuals, you can:
📊 Upload any dataset – Support for CSV and Excel files (with more support on the way...think vibe-charting)
🤖 AI-powered analysis – Automatically detects patterns and suggests optimal chart types
✨ One-click generation – Creates multiple chart proposals tailored to your data's story
🎨 Professional output – Beautiful, interactive visualizations ready for presentations
📈 Smart aggregation – Handles massive datasets with intelligent sampling and binning
🎯 Export anywhere – Download as PNG, SVG, CSV, and more
💬 Natural interaction – AI asks 1-3 questions to understand exactly what you need
Try it here:
🎬 See it in action
✨ Start free
📚 Docs
Visuals is free to use with 3 charts per month. Pro users get unlimited charts, custom color palettes, priority processing, and advanced export options.
Congrats on the launch! Visuals sounds awesome for making data visualization easier. How does the AI figure out the best chart type for different datasets?