VibeFlow turns prompts into a full-stack web app with n8n-style visual workflows for your backend, so you can see, edit, and scale your app logic as your ideas evolve.
Website Builder•No-Code•Vibe coding
Launch Team
VibeFlow
Alessia Paccagnella & Elia Saquand · VibeFlow Makers 📌
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We're Alessia & Elia, Computer Science grads from Stanford and ETH Zürich, now building VibeFlow in the YC S25 batch.
The Problem We Lived: We love tools like Lovable… but the backends are impossible to maintain or scale. Every time something failed, we were stuck re-prompting, praying and wasting tokens. We watched users creating Frankenstein apps - stitching Lovable + n8n + Supabase just to get basic functionality.
What's VibeFlow? Prompt-to-full-stack that actually works. See and edit your backend like Figma.
⚡ Visual workflows - your backend logic as flowcharts, not black boxes
🛠️ Real debugging - fix issues visually instead of re-prompting
🔌 Built-in integrations - database and services pre-wired
🎯 One platform - no more tool juggling
How It Works
📝 Prompt your app - "Build a task manager with Slack notifications"
✨ See the magic - Visual n8n-style workflows for all backend logic
🚀 Edit and deploy - Modify visually or keep prompting
Unlike Lovable that leaves you with black box backends, VibeFlow opens up the entire stack.
👉 Try VibeFlow free: https://app.vibeflow.ai/
🌍 vibeflow.ai | 💬 Discord | 📞 Quick demo call | ⭐ We'll help you build something cool!
What do you think? We'd love your feedback! 🚀
