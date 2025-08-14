Launching today
VibeFlow

VibeFlow

If Lovable, n8n and Convex had a genius baby

144 followers

Visit website
VibeFlow turns prompts into a full-stack web app with n8n-style visual workflows for your backend, so you can see, edit, and scale your app logic as your ideas evolve.
VibeFlow gallery image
VibeFlow gallery image
VibeFlow gallery image
VibeFlow gallery image
VibeFlow gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Website BuilderNo-CodeVibe coding
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Elia Saquand
Maker
📌


Alessia Paccagnella & Elia Saquand · VibeFlow Makers 📌

Hey Product Hunt! 👋

We're Alessia & Elia, Computer Science grads from Stanford and ETH Zürich, now building VibeFlow in the YC S25 batch.

The Problem We Lived: We love tools like Lovable… but the backends are impossible to maintain or scale. Every time something failed, we were stuck re-prompting, praying and wasting tokens. We watched users creating Frankenstein apps - stitching Lovable + n8n + Supabase just to get basic functionality.

What's VibeFlow? Prompt-to-full-stack that actually works. See and edit your backend like Figma.

  • ⚡ Visual workflows - your backend logic as flowcharts, not black boxes

  • 🛠️ Real debugging - fix issues visually instead of re-prompting

  • 🔌 Built-in integrations - database and services pre-wired

  • 🎯 One platform - no more tool juggling

How It Works

  1. 📝 Prompt your app - "Build a task manager with Slack notifications"

  2. ✨ See the magic - Visual n8n-style workflows for all backend logic

  3. 🚀 Edit and deploy - Modify visually or keep prompting

Unlike Lovable that leaves you with black box backends, VibeFlow opens up the entire stack.

👉 Try VibeFlow free: https://app.vibeflow.ai/

🌍 vibeflow.ai | 💬 Discord | 📞 Quick demo call | ⭐ We'll help you build something cool!

What do you think? We'd love your feedback! 🚀

Peter Tribelhorn

Congrats on launching, great product!

Elia Saquand
Maker

@peter_tribelhorn Thanks a lot, appreciate the feedback!!

Mahyad
Love their product
Elia Saquand
Maker

@mahyad Thank you!!

Intercom
Intercom
Startups get 90% off Intercom + 1 year of Fin AI Agent free
Promoted