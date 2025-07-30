Vibe n8n - AI Assistant for n8n

Cursor for n8n

Cursor for n8n

Build and modify n8n workflows just by prompting. An AI assistant that creates, modifies, and debugs complex automations right inside your editor. Made with ❤️ for the n8n community.
Vibe n8n

Cursor/Lovable for n8n to generate workflows in seconds
Vibe n8n is an AI assistant that generates, improves, and debugs complete n8n automations directly inside your editor. Works with n8n.io, n8n.cloud, and self-hosted.
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceVibe coding
Maxime Marsal
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Maxime, indie hacker and founder of Vibe n8n. I’m 100% self-taught. I started as a freelancer, building automations for clients. But the truth is: no-code gets messy. Big workflows in n8n break, debugging is painful, and adding custom code takes forever. That’s why I built Vibe n8n. It’s the AI assistant I always dreamed of: describe your workflow in plain English, and it’s generated instantly inside your editor. ⚡ Works with n8n.io, n8n.cloud, and self-hosted. ⚡ Generate or improve workflows in seconds. ⚡ Free plan to start, Pro plan for heavy users. I’d love to hear your feedback 🙌 What’s the most painful part of building in n8n for you?