Build and modify n8n workflows just by prompting. An AI assistant that creates, modifies, and debugs complex automations right inside your editor. Made with ❤️ for the n8n community.
This is the 2nd launch from Vibe n8n - AI Assistant for n8n. View more
Cursor/Lovable for n8n to generate workflows in seconds
Vibe n8n
Launching today
Vibe n8n is an AI assistant that generates, improves, and debugs complete n8n automations directly inside your editor. Works with n8n.io, n8n.cloud, and self-hosted.
Free Options
Launch tags:Developer Tools•Artificial Intelligence•Vibe coding
Launch Team / Built With
Vibe n8n - AI Assistant for n8n