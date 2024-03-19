Vapi
Build, test and deploy voicebots in minutes rather than months.
Hi everyone,
One year ago, we launched on this platform with a vision to transform voice AI. Today, Vapi has grown to 100,000+ developers and recently raised our $20M Series A.
Vapi is highly praised for its natural voice quality and developer-friendly design, making it easy to integrate and use. Makers from Omakase.ai and PaddleBoat commend its smooth orchestration and role as a crucial infrastructure layer for voice AI. Users appreciate its intuitive tools, excellent support, and continuous improvements. Vapi effectively simplifies the voice AI stack, offering flexibility and customization options, making it a preferred choice for building voice-driven applications.
