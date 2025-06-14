Vany
If ChatGPT responded with a TikTok
Vany answers any query with a short video in under a minute. For when you want a video instead of a long block of text, Vany delivers fun, actually watchable explanations on any topic – no prompting required.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I am incredibly excited to share Vany with you!
We built Vany because we often prefer watching a short, engaging video over reading a long article or block of text. While today’s AI video tools are impressive, they feel like creator tools – not something for the everyday questions we ask search engines and LLMs. They look visually striking, but aren’t the useful or engaging videos that we typically watch day-to-day.
So we asked ourselves: What if ChatGPT responded with TikToks?
Vany is our answer. It's a tool that turns any question or topic into a short, narrated video. Our goal is to make our video responses genuinely enjoyable and keep you focused on the topic—videos that feel like something you actually watch! Just ask a question or search anything, and you’ll get a video answer in under a minute.
You can try it for free at https://www.vany.ai.
We’re offering everyone 50 free videos a day. You can also explore some recent examples at https://www.vany.ai/browse. Videos are private by default; if you want to share it, you can change the visibility via the Share button.
This is an early version, and there’s a lot we want to improve. We’re working hard to make it more useful and engaging (not slop!). Our biggest goal is to incorporate true moving video as it becomes more accessible. We’re also focused on:
Improving the quality and accuracy of visuals
Reducing latency to get you videos even faster
Adding support for follow-up questions and more languages
Tell us what you think - we’re here for your feedback and suggestions! Tell us how you use it, and definitely share any videos you liked!
Hey everyone!
Just wanted to pop in to share a preview of the video generation features we've been cooking up. Lately there's been exciting advancements in both quality and cost so we aim to deliver full-motion videos in Vany soon!
Here are a couple examples – would love to hear what you think!
How do Video Generation models work?
What would it take to build a Dyson Sphere?
Could you fly a plane around dinosaurs?