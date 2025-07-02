12 followers
"We're one Truth Social post away from being up or down 5% every day" — Bill Eigen, Portfolio Manager at JP Morgan. How Trumpet works: Trump sends market-moving posts > You receive alert notifications from Trumpet > Profit 📈
Hi Product Hunt!
I built Trumpet because I noticed something fascinating: Trump’s posts can move markets within minutes. But by the time you hear about it, it’s usually too late to act.
What if you could be the first to know, right as it happens?
That’s what Trumpet does. It's the first mobile app that sends instant alerts to your phone the moment President Trump drops a market-moving post. So you can act before the herd.
We’ve seen Trump’s posts cause the S&P 500 to jump right after he announced tariffs pause on Truth Social. Traders and investors know this isn’t random, it’s signal. But the edge comes down to speed. Trumpet gives you that edge, with:
Lightning-fast notifications
Personalized alert filters
Clean market impact analysis
Direct info from original sources (no noise or bias)
This is just the beginning. Trump is step one. Expect more personalities, sentiment layers, and even AI-generated trade scenarios soon.
Excited to hear your thoughts, feedback, and wild ideas!
THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!! 🫡
BestPage.ai
Lol this is genius—no more panic-scrolling every time Trump tweets. Real-time alerts so I can actually chill? Gamechanger fr, nice work team!
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thanks! That’s exactly the vibe we were going for: less doomscrolling, more chill. Appreciate the love! 🙌
