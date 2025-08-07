Launching today
Trufflow
Map how software gets used across teams
31 followers
Trufflow helps you map how internal software gets used across teams. Track usage, adoption, and dependencies to understand how apps support work across teams and where they deliver the most impact.
👋 Hello Product Hunt!
I’m Lien, Co-Founder at Trufflow. We built Trufflow to answer a question we kept hearing:
“How do I know what I’m really getting for every dollar spent on software?”
We consistently heard from tech leaders that conveying the value of their technology investments to non-technical teams (especially finance) was a major challenge.
When technical teams can’t prove the value of their spend, it often results in budget cuts that leave R&D efforts underfunded.
So we built Trufflow to make it easier to:
🗺️ Map the entire tech value chain — showing who uses what, how often, and the downstream impact across teams
📊 Compare apps side-by-side — identify top performers and areas to improve
💡 Optimize resource allocation — shift investment toward high-performing portfolios and reduce spend on underused or redundant apps
✨ Register for our wait list and we will offer you a fixed pricing plan at $10 per month for a year: trufflow.com/producthunt
We’d love to hear what you think and we’d also love to know:
👉 What's the biggest challenge when it comes to communicating tech value?
Thanks so much for checking us out! 🙏
Agnes AI
Ngl, mapping out who’s actually using each app is such a game changer—finally no more guessing where all that software $$$ goes, fr. Realy clever idea, Lien!