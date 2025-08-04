Launching today
Trace
Workflow Automations for the Human 👾 AI Workforce
136 followers
Workflow Automations for the Human 👾 AI Workforce
136 followers
A workflow automation platform that routes tasks to the right agent – human or AI. By connecting tools like Slack, Jira and Notion – Trace breaks down existing workflows, spots automation opportunities and embeds AI agents to repetitive tasks.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•No-Code
Launch Team / Built With
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Trace
👋 Hey Product Hunt Fam!
I'm Tim, co-founder & ceo of Trace (YC S25), and I’m thrilled to share our public launch 🚀 we previously built @Clustr a web3 analytics platform that grew to 100,000+ users 🙀
👾 What is Trace?
Trace is a workflow automation platform that routes tasks to the right agent – human or AI. By connecting tools like @Slack, @Jira, and @Notion, @Trace breaks down existing workflows and assigns repetitive tasks to AI agents. We help coordinate tasks between agents and people – without disrupting how your teams work.
🧐 Why use Trace?
Routine work like chasing updates, filling docs, and coordinating teams drains time and focus – with Trace you can:
✍️ Generate workflows from a single prompt and track project lifecycles
🧩 Break down tasks into steps and assign the right agents for the job
🤖 Deploy agents for any task using templates or create your own
🚀 Run workflows automatically with real-time triggers and schedules
🦄 How It Works
Trace integrates with your systems to analyze wikis, docs, chats, activity logs, and people data, building a unified index of your company’s work. This provides rich context for every new workflow, making it easy to route tasks across people and AI agents.
🎁 Join us
Ready to ditch the busywork? Sign up for free and tell us which workflows you’ve tried to automate – we’d love to talk.
Email us 📨 founders@trace.so or book a call ☎️
Pally - AI Relationship Management
Let’s goo! excited to give an agent the context of my whole company - feels much more cohesive than independent agents for each software!
Trace
@hazhubble this is exactly what we are aiming for. AI is improving at an insane rate, and we believe that companies of any size can benefit from it, not just behemoths.
Thanks a lot for trying us out, and please let us know if there's anything we can improve!
FuseBase
Huge congrats on the launch 👏
We run multiple cross-functional projects, and I constantly struggle with visibility. Does Trace give a central “dashboard” of all active workflows?
Trace
@kate_ramakaieva yes, we provide the dashboard where you can track all active workflows. We are working on making it much more comprehensive, like accessing the AI Agent performance, task state trackers with alarms and debug capabilities, task anomaly trackers monitoring things like "how long it has been stale", etc. A lot of new things are coming very soon!