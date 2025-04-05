The New Microsoft Copilot

The New Microsoft Copilot

Your AI Companion

Meet the new Microsoft Copilot, your AI companion that remembers details (Memory), takes action (Actions), sees your world (Vision), and more. More personal & useful.
Mico

Launching today
A vibrant new way to talk with Copilot
Mico is a new animated persona for Microsoft Copilot's voice mode. It adds visual expressions like smiles and nods to make conversations feel more natural and adaptive. Powered by Copilot, Mico reacts in real-time and can be personalized with different colors.
Artificial IntelligenceVirtual Assistants
Hi everyone!

MS just gave Copilot a face (and expressions!) for voice conversations. Meet Mico.

It's an animated character that reacts with smiles, nods, etc., as you talk, making the chat feel more natural. You can even change its colors with voice commands like "turn forest green" or using the color shuffle button.

It's available now in Copilot voice mode (US first).

P.S. There's a fun easter egg if you click on Mico a few times... reminds you of an old friend :) Hint: 📎