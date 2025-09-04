Launching today
The multiplayer AI editor for collaborative team writing
TextJam is a multi-player AI editor with novel twists on how humans co-write with AI (and each other). From typing in pen and pencil, to inline prompting, to multi-touch gestures that resize text, TextJam is a bold new take on what a word processor can be.
Congrats on the launch! I've always wanted to finish a novel, but it always takes me a lot of time. Now this tool can solve the problem of my poor writing level and impatience to keep writing. It's great!!
灵感盒子
This sounds incredibly innovative! The idea of transforming AI from a mere tool for completions and summaries into an active co-writing partner is truly fascinating. TextJam’s approach—especially with features like inline prompting and multi-touch gestures—feels like a glimpse into the future of collaborative writing. It’s no longer about just assisting, but truly creating together. This could redefine how we think about AI in creative and professional workflows.