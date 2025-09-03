Launching today
Over 40% of AI-generated code contains issues. kluster.ai automatically reviews and fixes code in real-time as AI writes it, instantly correcting bugs, preventing security vulnerabilities, and fixing logic errors right in your favorite IDE.
Hey everyone! 👋
I'm Julio, CEO and founder of kluster.ai.
Like many of you, we started using AI to write code faster. But we quickly hit the same wall everyone does: AI-generated code that looked perfect but broke our product and ultimately slowed us down. With 15 years of experience building cutting-edge AI and enterprise systems, our team decided to fix the problem right at the source.
kluster.ai reviews code instantly as AI writes it - right in your IDE. Works with Cursor, VS Code and Claude Code. It catches bugs, security issues, and those weird moments where AI builds something you never asked for. Everything gets fixed automatically before it makes it into your code.
What makes us different is we review code in real-time using the whole picture - the AI conversation, your codebase patterns, and your past decisions. Every review makes the next one better as kluster.ai learns what matters to your specific team.
Did I mention the first month is on us for all Product Hunt users?
You'll be amazed at what it catches while you code. Drop a comment about what it found!
Hey Product Hunt! I started a PhD in AI in 2013. Not long after, while working on generative models (remember VAEs and GANs 🙌?), it was clear something big was coming.
Today AI feels like a rocket ship. One of the most effective uses right now is writing code.. it’s a real productivity cheat code. But everyone soon realises the output still needs careful review for bugs and other problems.
I also love building developer tools, and have had the opportunity to work on dev tools used by leading AI teams building the LLMs we use today.
kluster.ai builds on both: lightning-fast code reviews inside your existing IDE, wrapped in a tool that’s enjoyable to use. The result is higher-quality, more trustworthy code and greater velocity. It really helps maintain that flow state while coding.
Hey Product Hunt!
"AI Transformation," right? Everyone talks about it, but few share how hard it really is. I've been part of many engineering teams - before AI and now during AI - and I know the pain: at first, developers resist learning the new tool. Then they make small, careful attempts to use it. And suddenly, one day, most of the team's code is AI-generated... and that's when the problems start - often in the least expected places: code review.
AI-generated code isn't reliable. It hallucinates, ignores project practices and guidelines... and honestly, it's often just bad. Teams end up spending huge amounts of time covering for each other. Sounds wild, right? But the real trouble begins when a new team member joins, hasn’t seen the codebase before, and blindly trusts the AI.
Experiences like this - and what every team is facing now - are exactly why we built kluster.ai. It dramatically reduces the pain in modern engineering workflows and makes AI-assisted coding lighter, safer, and more accurate. Instead of manual pull request reviews, kluster.ai does it for you in real time - right in the AI agent chat window - telling the AI what should be fixed and how to keep code clean, secure, and aligned with your project. No need to waste team time wrestling with raw AI-generated code.
We love using kluster.ai (even when building kluster.ai), and I'm sure you'll love it too. Please don't hesitate to leave feedback or reach out!
