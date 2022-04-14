Stytch is a full stack authentication and authorization platform, whose APIs make it simple to seamlessly onboard, authenticate and engage users. Improve security and user experience by going passwordless.
Power auth for MCP and AI agents in minutes, no rebuilds
Stytch Connected Apps
Stytch Connected Apps simplifies MCP and AI agent authentication without re-architecting your identity stack. Out of the box, it manages OAuth flows, token management, user consent, and org-wide policy controls.
With Stytch Connected Apps now GA and capable of securing AI agents and MCP on top of any existing auth system, we’re excited to officially launch on Product Hunt!
We built this because we saw that so many teams wanted to integrate AI tools and support agentic workflows, but the complexity of OAuth, user consent, and org-level policy control was too much work and overhead to prioritize.
With Connected Apps, you can offload all of that to Stytch without replacing your existing auth system. What used to take months can now be shipped in a single sprint.
A few things you get out of-the-box with Stytch:
Enable your app as an OIDC IdP for authenticating AI agents and MCP clients.
Issue delegated, scoped tokens so agents can act securely on behalf of users.
Offer a consent UI where users grant and revoke agent access by scope.
Log and audit agent authentication and consent events for compliance.
Support human-in-the-loop approvals for sensitive agent actions or data requests.
Try it free for up to 10,000 users and agents. And let us know what you think!