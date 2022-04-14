Stytch is highly praised for its seamless integration and robust security features. Lekko highlights its effectiveness in powering SSO and login, ensuring user safety. Users appreciate the API-first design, which allows for precise control and integration into application architecture. The platform's focus on deep programmatic access and comprehensive SDKs is noted, along with its advanced fraud prevention capabilities. Crew commends the responsive team, while Boxsy finds it easy to deploy and manage.

