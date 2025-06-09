Step Journey
Launching today
Where 10K steps unlock a piece of the world
Step Journey makes your daily 10 K goal fun. Each step uncovers more of today’s cultural postcard from a new country. Hit 10 K to uncover it completely and add it to your collection, then see your steps, distance, and calories.
I built Step Journey to make step counting actually fun.
Two months ago, my doctor suggested I start walking daily for my mental health. Easy enough, I thought. I downloaded a few step-counter apps and headed outside.
But most days I fell short of 10 K steps, and even when I hit my goal, the plain screen showing just numbers felt flat. No dopamine hit, no feeling of "Yes, I did it!"
So I decided to build the step-tracking app I needed. Instead of just a basic number, Step Journey gives you a daily cultural postcard hidden behind a silhouette:
How it works:
- A new postcard every day — each morning you see only a greyed-out shape.
- Your steps reveal the picture — as you walk, the image gradually appears.
- Goal reached, card unlocked — hit 10 K steps, reveal the complete postcard, and save it to your journey collection.
It made a noticeable difference—I found myself actually looking forward to finishing my steps, just to see the postcard fully revealed. It worked so well for me, I polished it up and shipped Step Journey.
If ordinary pedometer apps feel like all effort with no real reward, try Step Journey and let me know your thoughts. Your feet move, the world appears. 🌍👟
What a delightful way to stay motivated! Step Journey turns your daily walk into a global adventure — love the mix of fitness, culture, and collectibility. Makes hitting 10K steps feel rewarding in a whole new way.
@supa_l Really appreciate that! Glad you liked it—we wanted to make walking feel a bit more fun and meaningful.