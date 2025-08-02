Launched this week
Standout is a superconnected AI Headhunter. After a call, it learns your goals, filters inbound, and scans 1000s of startup roles to deliver curated matches and warm founder intros. Don't miss opportunities, skip the back-and-forth, and interview faster.
Hey PH community! 👋
We built Standout after a simple frustration: Why does finding a great startup job still feel so broken?
With Witold, we were tired of generic headhunter DMs. Spending 30 minutes on a call just to get a few random offers felt outdated. But classic job hunting wasn’t any better (digging through thousands of LinkedIn listings was even worse) and we wanted to stay aware of great opportunities.
So we built your personal AI headhunter on WhatsApp. It learns what you want, filters the noise, and scouts roles you’d actually consider. Best part? It’s superconnected. If you’re a fit, it introduces you directly to the founder or hiring team.
🔥 What Standout does
• Filters inbound messages so you only see opportunities that fit your skills, goals, and values.
• Scouts the market across startups (SF + remote) and targets those aligned on mission, stage, and culture.
• Makes warm intros to founders when we can; otherwise, gives you a clear outreach playbook.
• Coaches you through the process—prep, feedback, and offers support.
Like a real headhunter—but plugged into 1,000s of roles, not just a few.
It knows the hiring process, culture, and what to expect, so you’re never guessing.
⚙️ How it works
1. Message Standout on WhatsApp
2. Short intro call (context makes it smarter)
3. Review curated roles and pick what fits
4. Get the intro or the step-by-step playbook
5. Interview with guidance at each step
📈 Why people trust Standout
• Indexed 1,457 early-stage startups and 3,000+ open roles, with mostly Sequoia/a16z/YC-backed teams.
• In beta, 35% of users reached a first interview within 4 days.
• “Within a week of chatting with Standout, I got connected to Christophe, CEO of Tandem, and landed an offer” — Hugo Lamy, Founding GTM, Tandem.
🎯 Who’s Standout for?
Startup Talent: Already in tech or startups and ready for your next move? Standout finds roles that match your goals—fast, curated, and context-rich.
Tech Talent from Other Industries: Want to join an early-stage startup or build in AI? We connect you with top companies where you can have a real impact.
Startups (Seed to Series C): Hiring and want top talent excited about your mission? We deliver high-intent candidates with full context on your company.
🔐 Privacy
You control what’s shared. No mass applications without your consent. Delete your data anytime.
🎁 For Product Hunt
We’re opening 100 priority spots today and offering dedicated support to help you land the right role.
👉 Just mention Product Hunt on WhatsApp to get started:
Click here to start chatting
We’d love feedback on matching quality, intro speed, and which roles/markets you want next. Here all day to answer questions!
Witold & Alexis
Hey @alexisaftalion @tjh_spcx, I just tried the product and I am quite impressed! The onboarding is super smooth and the call with the agent is very clean
Congrats, full support 💪🏻
Thanks for the support @john_a23 💪