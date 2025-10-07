Launching today
Sports Mappedia™ was created as a free and easy to use central place with all relevant locations for major sports events on one map. It can be used for gathering information, travel planning or just exploration. Not official, built by fans for the fans.
If you were planning to go to major sports events you did not have a place to gather key information about all relevant locations, until now. Sports Mappedia and its official Chief Guide Officer Luna lead users to their destinations while saving them time and ensuring preciseness. Sports Mappedia in its first version has all the existing relevant info for the 2026 event and it will be updated continually as more precise information becomes official. First Sports Mappedia version already enables: • Manually search the data on the map. • Search all relevant locations by categories or key words. • Click a result and locate it on the map. • Show the most important information for each relevant location. • Jump from each relevant location to Google Maps (if you are more used to it). Sports Mappedia is: • Free (no paid features or subscription plans) • User-friendly and easy to use (intuitive map with easy to use search box and filters). • Privacy-friendly (no accounts, no analytics, optional geolocation only if you allow it). • Not official (built by fans for the fans). We invite you to click on the link and quickly test it yourselves. Feedbacks are welcome (general opinion, key/missing features, key/missing data, etc.). Thanks!
