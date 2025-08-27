Launching today
Ask our AI Agent anything across your customer reviews, support chats, calls, and surveys; get root causes by version, device, and plan - with proactive alerts before issues get expensive.
👋 Hey Product Hunt fam!
I’m Elena, co-founder & ceo of Spiral and a PH regular since 2018. Fun fact: we launched TogethAR 🚀 back in the day - a Clubhouse‑in‑AR experience … probably before the market was ready for it 😅.
Why Spiral? 💡
I was an SDE on Amazon Fire TV and kept seeing thousands of support contacts fly by. It made me wonder about one question: what’s one complaint I can address today that will benefit the most customers? We built Spiral to know exactly that.
What Spiral does 🌀
Our AI dives into millions of reviews and support contacts, e.g., live chats, phone calls, emails, NPS/CSAT, then auto-digests everything into specific issues, makes them searchable using our AI Agent, and surfaces root causes by metadata like version, device, plan, country, and more. Ask broad or specific questions and get evidence‑backed answers (with quotes). Fewer tickets, faster fixes, higher ratings. 🙌
What’s new today 🚀
We are launching a self-serve AI Agent for public review sources! Our customers have used Spiral to scan support conversations for years and kept asking for self-serve reviews, too. Ask and you shall receive!
AI Agent for Reviews: paste a Google Play url and we spin up an AI Agent that you can chat with immediately.
Ask anything: “What are recent bugs?” “Why are customers asking for refunds?” “Why do people love Target so much?” (we don’t judge).
Limited time: we’ll also scan your support data (chats, calls, emails, surveys) free of charge as a trial. No credit card. No paywall.
What’s next 🔜
Google Play is the first supported self-serve data source, available today. Coming soon: Trustpilot, Amazon, App Store, and others.
Try it! ⚡
Chat with an app we have pre-scanned, or hit “Scan Your Reviews” on our website and tell us what surprised you. If you’ve got a dataset full of surveys, support conversations, or reviews, send it over - we’ll process a free trial and help you find the fastest wins.
I’ll be here all day answering questions, swapping war stories, and, yes, debugging launch‑day gremlins in real time. 🛠️ Thanks for checking out Spiral and for being the best corner of the internet for builders. ❤️
Prompts to try today:
“Where are customers getting stuck in onboarding?”
“What changed after the latest release?”
“What do customers love most? Give me quotes!”
“What would lift our rating the fastest this month?”
Email us at founders@spiralup.co or let’s chat!
— Elena, Aaron, Seth, Jason, Chad, Wilson, and the Spiral team 🌀
