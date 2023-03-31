Spine Research
Spine Research
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We’re super excited to introduce Spine Research — the world’s first iterative deep research tool that puts you, the human, in the driver’s seat!
Deep research, when it works, is pretty cool — using an LLM’s multi-step reasoning to scour the web and find niche information that would normally take a human ages to uncover.
But what if it misses the mark? Most deep research tools out there are a black box; you don’t really know why it’s doing what it’s doing. Your only guidance is through a chat message — which is often the wrong UX for a multi-step process.
And if you want to iteratively build on your initial research? Maybe the AI went down the wrong path, or you want to add another section based on what you learned (research is fundamentally iterative — one-shot impressiveness only goes so far). You’re usually stuck going back and forth in chat.
Spine Research tackles all this.
📝 Start with your prompt, and Spine gives you a research outline of what it’s going to look for. You can edit and modify this as you like.
📚Once you’re happy with the outline, Spine generates an initial report – complete with references and sources – all in an easy-to-use, editable report format (because research should be collaborative between human and machine!). Spine often sifts through thousands of sources for your initial report, a magnitude more than other tools.
🪄 The real magic: Spine lets you iteratively enhance or add to sections of the report. Maybe you want to add a few more competitors for your diligence report, or include a new section on the side effects of a competing drug for your Ozempic report. Simply select the text you want to enhance and tell Spine what to do.
You control it all:
Choose web research or your own documents.
Scope to recent information, a specific category (research papers, financial documents, etc.), or even a specific domain.
Select your preferred LLM — we default to Claude, but if you like OpenAI or Gemini models, we’ve got those for you too!
With Spine, you end up with a complete report giving you a deep understanding of your topic, all through a transparent process you’ve guided from the start.
With Spine Research, you can quickly:
⚡Analyze the impact of breaking news, market events, or regulatory changes on any company, industry, or investment.
🏢 Generate deep-dive company profiles for investment analysis, competitive intelligence, or account research.
📈 Build comprehensive market research reports to understand trends, opportunities, and customer needs.
📚 Conduct thorough literature reviews for medical, scientific, or academic purposes.
🔄 Iteratively refine ALL of the above with unparalleled control over sources and AI models, ensuring reports you can actually use.
If you use deep research tools daily, we’d love your feedback! Try our platform and see if this new paradigm resonates better than existing tools.
Product Hunters: Enjoy 100% off for the first 3 months on our Pro Lite plan (includes private reports, uploading your own documents, and more credits) with the coupon code PH-SPINE3FREE!
Looking forward to hearing from you and learning how we can make this better. 🙌
Spine Research
Thrilled to share what we’ve been building at Spine Research with the broader community! 🎉
Fast, flexible, and reliable deep research—whether you're analyzing a new market, evaluating an investment, preparing for a sales meeting, or conducting academic research, we’d love for you to give it a try.
Huge shoutout to the incredible Spine team for pushing this forward—we’re just getting started.
Excited to hear how you use it in your workflow—and how we can make it even better for you.
This is an incredibly powerful tool for anyone who spends hours gathering and synthesizing research. Giving users control over sources while still harnessing AI for speed and iteration is the perfect balance.
Spine Research
Thanks so much Supa, appreciate the support 🙌
We’re obsessed with helping users move faster without compromising depth or quality—and giving users complete control over the AI agents.