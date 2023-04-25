It helps me understand where my team stands daily. Sometimes I miss meetings, but with their reporting functionality, and actionable notes, I am able to get on track in minutes without talking to my colleagues. Also super easy to extract and understand what customers are asking during the calls, which created a seamless flow for our product roadmap and enabled my sales reps to stay on their goals. Another favorite option is helping my colleagues by enabling repeatable and scalable coaching. They learn the best tips and improve their skills every day!

Helpful (10) Share Report 2yr ago