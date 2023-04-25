Spiky

Unlock real-time coaching for your sales team with Spiky AI—helping reps execute playbooks, close deals faster, and streamline workflows to drive revenue growth. Your team isn’t wasting hours reviewing calls—they’re focused, executing in real-time, and getting instant feedback on what’s working and what’s not. Leaders? They’re not buried in CRM reviews but guiding their teams with clear insights, knowing exactly where to step in and where to scale winning behaviors across the board.
Launching today
Your meeting assistant, now in your pocket.
Spiky AI is now on iOS! Record meetings, get summaries, transcripts & action items, anytime, anywhere. Stay productive on the move and turn every conversation into revenue-driving insights.
ProductivitySalesArtificial Intelligence
Nisa Meray
Hi everyone!

We’ve brought Spiky AI’s meeting assistant to iOS so that you can stay organized, productive, and informed, wherever work happens.

With the new Spiky AI iOS app, you can:
- Record meetings directly from your phone
- Get automatic summaries, action items, and transcripts
- Manually upload recordings for processing
- Access your meeting history and insights anytime
- Sync with the web app for a seamless cross-device experience

Spiky AI takes care of the follow-up, so you can focus on the conversation. For sales teams, that means less time buried in notes and more time closing deals, coaching reps, and scaling winning conversations. Spiky captures and organizes the key takeaways for you, helping you shorten cycles and drive consistent revenue growth.

Use PHUNT20 to get 20% off your first year. Excited to hear what you think!

Link to our mobile app on IOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6742899593?utm_source=producthunt&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=producthunt_launch&utm_content=appstore

Erman Taylan

Congrats team.

I’ve been waiting for this!

Nisa Meray
@etaylan Thank you for your support, Erman! ☀️

Shubham Pratap Singh

Congratulations on the launch 🎉 🎉

Nisa Meray
@shubham_pratap Thank you, Shubham! ✨