Spiky
2x your revenue by scaling winning behaviors5.0•44 reviews•
1.6K followers
2x your revenue by scaling winning behaviors5.0•44 reviews•
1.6K followers
1.6K followers
1.6K followers
Launched on November 11th, 2024
Launched on April 26th, 2023
Spiky has received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its real-time coaching capabilities, enhancing sales team performance and efficiency. Users appreciate its ability to provide accurate transcriptions, insightful meeting analyses, and actionable feedback, which streamline workflows and improve interactions. The tool is praised for its user-friendly interface and the depth of insights it offers, making it a valuable asset for sales teams. The Spiky team is commended for their innovation and responsiveness, consistently delivering new features that meet market needs. Overall, Spiky is highly recommended for boosting sales productivity and effectiveness.
Spiky
Hi everyone!
We’ve brought Spiky AI’s meeting assistant to iOS so that you can stay organized, productive, and informed, wherever work happens.
With the new Spiky AI iOS app, you can:
- Record meetings directly from your phone
- Get automatic summaries, action items, and transcripts
- Manually upload recordings for processing
- Access your meeting history and insights anytime
- Sync with the web app for a seamless cross-device experience
Spiky AI takes care of the follow-up, so you can focus on the conversation. For sales teams, that means less time buried in notes and more time closing deals, coaching reps, and scaling winning conversations. Spiky captures and organizes the key takeaways for you, helping you shorten cycles and drive consistent revenue growth.
Use PHUNT20 to get 20% off your first year. Excited to hear what you think!
Link to our mobile app on IOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/id6742899593?utm_source=producthunt&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=producthunt_launch&utm_content=appstore
Congrats team.
I’ve been waiting for this!
Spiky
@etaylan Thank you for your support, Erman! ☀️
Congratulations on the launch 🎉 🎉
Spiky
@shubham_pratap Thank you, Shubham! ✨