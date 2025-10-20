Launching today
Sparks AI
A platform for your agents, teammates & everything you build
16 followers
A platform for your agents, teammates & everything you build
16 followers
Sparks AI is a platform where you can create custom AI agents with any model (GPT-5, Claude, Gemini). Add tools from our app store, get persistent memory, team collaboration, and agent teams that spawn helpers for complex tasks. No code required.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Bots
Launch Team
FirstSign: Find PMF. 10x Faster. — Personas, interview scripts & a shareable strategy brief.
Personas, interview scripts & a shareable strategy brief.
Promoted
Sparks AI