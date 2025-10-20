Launching today
Sparks AI

A platform for your agents, teammates & everything you build

Sparks AI is a platform where you can create custom AI agents with any model (GPT-5, Claude, Gemini). Add tools from our app store, get persistent memory, team collaboration, and agent teams that spawn helpers for complex tasks. No code required.
Hi Everyone, We're excited to launch Sparks AI! With new AI products and models dropping every week, we kept running into the same problem: juggling multiple subscriptions and constantly moving data and context between different agent platforms. We built Sparks to make it easy to create your own agents by mixing and matching your favorite LLMs and tools, without requiring any code. Here's what Sparks does differently: Create your own agents — Create custom agents in seconds with leading-edge AI models like GPT-5, Claude, or Gemini. You are no longer locked in to any specific model, you can just the best one for your use case. You can also add your own knowledge and files to your agent. App Store — Built-in app store + connect your own tools. Power up agents with ready-made apps OR integrate your own tools and workflows. Your agents can now access your databases, trigger your automations, and work within your ecosystem. Two-click installation. Persistent Memory — Your agents remember everything across conversations. No more repeating context or losing progress. Start a project on Friday, pick up exactly where you left off on Monday. Invite your team — Invite teammates to collaborate with you AND your agents. Share projects, organize chats, and work together in real-time. Agent Teams (Beta) — Break down complex tasks with agent teams. Ask your agent for a business plan and watch it spawn helper agents to simultaneously handle market research, financial modeling, and brand design. See their plans, actions, and live progress in real-time. Days of work done in minutes. Organize chats and collaborate with teammates in folders Create and continue working on persistent artifacts like docs, sheets, games from your agent's apps Schedule agents to work in the background --- Our goal is to empower everyone with their own personal agents. Whether you're launching a startup, managing projects, or building something new, you deserve an AI team that makes you significantly more productive. This is just the beginning, and we're building this with you. Try Sparks today and let us know your thoughts here or reach out directly (email, Discord, Twitter). Every piece of feedback shapes our roadmap. Get 500 credits today on sign up! Thanks for the incredible support!
