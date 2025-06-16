Soulmark
Launching today
Bring soul back to the internet
27 followers
Prove you're human by speaking a few words from your post/comment, it's pushed off to a fancy algorithm for verification (hilariously using AI) and if successful, you'll get a soulmark ◉. Other soulmarked posts are highlighted in your timeline too
Soulmark
minimalist phone: creating folders
This is kinda good idea. Can it also detect if someone doesn't use an AI voice for verification? (That was the first thing that came to my mind.)
But really love it!
Soulmark
@busmark_w_nika yeah that's a great shout and something I've thought about. Right now, it's relying on the fact that it would be too much work to bother getting an AI to say the words it asks you to say. It's a hurdle rather than a wall - for now!
minimalist phone: creating folders
@stu_mason Yeah, I was just thinking that people who intentionally use AI to generate answers won't verify themselves because their goal is to, for example, write as many AI-generated comments as possible just to "stay active." This tool should be mandatory for all users to ensure a fairer conversation for all parties involved.
Soulmark
@busmark_w_nika yeah love it! Perhaps I should get it to work on Product hunt ???