Soshi
Launching today
Your AI Social Media Manager for X
59 followers
Soshi is an AI social media marketing agent that operates like a real employee and learns over time to drive high-quality engagement. Built for anyone who wants to grow their brand organically without the massive time commitment or platform expertise required.
Aloha PH Squad! 👋
I’m Elijah, co-founder and CEO of Soshi.
Soshi is your AI social media manager. It handles strategy, engagement, and execution so you can grow online without burning out or hiring a full-time team.
I’ve wanted to be an entrepreneur ever since I was a kid watching my dad run a small restaurant in Hawaii. During COVID, I saw how hard it was for him to keep things going without any real digital presence. No team, no tools, just trying to figure it out while also cooking and serving customers. That was the first time I really understood how brutal it can be for small, traditional businesses to adapt to tech.
In the last five years, I tried and failed at 16 different startups. I kept chasing this idea that I could build something that actually helped people like my dad. But nothing stuck.
Then a few months ago, my best friend @mikelong10 and I built the first version of Soshi during the Supabase x Y Combinator global AI hackathon. We ended up winning. But what really drove us is when @paulcopplestone (CEO @ @supabase) told us this was something he actually needed and would really get value from. That moment gave us the clarity and belief we had been missing.
A week later, I dropped out of Northeastern with two classes left and went all in.
At the same time, I had been rebuilding my personal brand from scratch on X and Threads. I’d grown an 80K+ audience before, but starting over reminded me how much of a grind it still is. Posting daily. Researching. Engaging. It takes up all your time, and most tools don’t actually help. They just throw you analytics or templates and expect you to figure it out.
So we built Soshi.
It logs into your account, finds relevant posts, writes replies in your voice, engages with your ideal audience, and keeps getting smarter. Real output, not just ideas.
Since launch:
• 130+ signups
• 42 daily active users
• 8–10 hours saved per week
• Users getting replies from OpenAI, Supabase, and others
Our first customer literally drove across town to hand me cash in person because we hadn’t even set up Stripe yet. That’s when it hit me that this might actually matter.
Soshi isn’t just for creators. It’s for small teams, solo founders, and people like my dad who deserve better tools to show up online and grow.
We’re still early, but I’m proud of what we’ve built so far. If you’re building a brand or trying to grow online, I’d love to know — what would your dream AI teammate help you do?
Thanks for checking out Soshi. Appreciate you all 🙏
