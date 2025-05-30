Launching today
Sorce is Tinder for jobs AI agent, helping candidates find their next role faster. Swipe right to apply, left to skip. It's helped users land interviews at companies like Vercel, SpaceX, RedBull, Twitch, Pinterest, Anduril, Geico and Robinhood.
Hey 👋 friends!
Sorce is like Tinder, but for jobs. When you swipe right, our AI agent applies on your behalf on the company's website. It writes cover letters too.
If you know anyone currently looking for a role, you know it’s really tough. Entering the same information repeatedly on various websites is tedious, and candidates hate it.
A CS student looking for an internship applies to 100-200 openings. In this current job climate, people are applying to even more. Imagine filling out your name and why you want to work at XYZ Company 100 times.
So far, people like using Sorce. We just crossed 20M swipes and have helped 1000+ people land jobs.
Our users have gotten interviews/offers through Sorce at companies like:
Figma, Ramp, Kleiner Perkins, OpenAI, Lucid Motors, Humane, Twitch (S07), DoorDash (S13), Instacart (S12), Coinbase (S12), Scale AI (S16), Deel (W19), Webflow (S13), Amplitude (W12), Postman, Anduril, Flexport (W14), Mercury, Windsurf, Groq, MoniePoint and many more!
Tell a friend looking for a job about Sorce : )
Thank you!
- Sorce Team 💚
