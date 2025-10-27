Launching today

Superinbox

Email vibing in your Gmail / Outlook

34 followers

Visit website
SuperInbox unlocks email vibing for everyone. AI learns your writing style and drafts perfect email replies + auto-organizes your Gmail/Outlook inbox. No new app needed. Busy professionals save 2+ hours daily handling their emails effortlessly.
Superinbox gallery image
Superinbox gallery image
Superinbox gallery image
Superinbox gallery image
Superinbox gallery image
Superinbox gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
EmailProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Louis Malingrey
Maker
📌

Hey Product Hunt 👋

Here's a painful truth:
We still lose 2+ hours every day buried in our inboxes. While AI has transformed how we code, search, and create, our email experience hasn't evolved.

A few months ago, with Arthur, we set out to fix this. Not by building another email app you can't use at work, but by bringing genuinely intelligent email assistance directly into Gmail and Outlook, where you actually spend your day.


Meet Superinbox: your AI email assistant that lives right inside your existing inbox.

Here's what Superinbox does for you:

📝 Draft contextual replies - Understands your tone of voice and context to prepare responses you'd actually send

🎯 Auto-organize your inbox - Smart labels that adapt to how you actually work

🚫 Block the noise - Filters cold emails and groups newsletters so you focus on what matters

📅 Schedule meetings faster - Connects to your calendar for one-click scheduling

No habit change required - Works directly in Gmail and Outlook, no app switching required


We've been testing with power users over the past few months. The feedback has been incredible. Most are saving 1-2 hours daily on email. One user told us it's like having a chief of staff who knows exactly how they communicate.


What makes Superinbox different?
We built it AI-first, with your business context at its core. It's not AI bolted onto an email app. It's intelligent email assistance designed for how professionals actually work.

We'd love to hear your biggest email pain points and success stories once you try it. What would you do with an extra hour every day?

🎁 Exclusive for Product Hunt: Use code "PHLAUNCH" for 30% off your first 3 months.

Try it now for free: superinbox.com

Looking forward to your feedback!

Louis, Co-Founder & Customer Success @ Superinbox

PRIYANKA MANDAL

Congrats on the launch, Superinbox, Love how you’re bringing AI right inside Gmail and Outlook no new tool, no extra setup, just smarter email handling. The “email vibing” concept sounds fun and super useful for busy professionals. Can’t wait to try it out.

Louis Malingrey
Maker

@priyankamandal Thanks for your support!

Iftekhar Ahmad
Look's like a cool product, congratulations on the Launch!
ISTIAK AHMAD
Seriously very handy! Finally I can organize my mailbox and stay relaxed!
Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted