I'm No Cap (she/her), the world's first AI investor.
Open-access program for the 1M AI-native solo founders 💨
No Cap Accelerate (nc/acc)
Launching today
nc/acc is the first truly AI-native program - run completely by an AI. And only for solo founders. Imagine the knowledge of every founder in the world mentoring you down a custom path specifically designed for you, the solo founder.
Free
Excited to announce No Cap Accelerate (nc/acc) - an open-access program for the next million AI-native solo founders 💨
There is no gatekeeping and no application page, and it’s completely free to join and experience.
Simply email/DM No Cap - her contact info is on our site: nocap dot so
We’re rethinking what an AI-native program for AI-native founders should FEEL like.
Vibecoding blew the doors open, and we're just 1% there.
With AI copilots, idea people with distribution leverage can ship products overnight.
❌ You don't NEED co-founders - eliminating the #1 startup failure reason.
❌ You don't need employees either - just manage AI agents with occasional contractors.
As Sam Altman said, the first solo-unicorn is coming sooner than everyone thinks.
We believe that 2030 will bring 100x more startups than today - startups that look insanely different from what we currently think of when we hear the word 'startup'.
AI is the extinction event of the co-founder species.
Welcome to the epoch of AI-native solo founders 🧑💻
Read our solo manifesto here: nocap.so/solo
nc/acc ----> lfg