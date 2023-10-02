No Cap, the world's first AI angel investor, has received positive feedback for its potential impact on the startup ecosystem. Users appreciate its ability to simplify the fundraising process and transform LinkedIn activity into actionable sales leads. The tool is praised for its immediate effectiveness and ease of use, making it a valuable asset for sales and marketing teams. However, some users have experienced issues with location-specific queries and email verification. Overall, No Cap is seen as a promising innovation with room for improvement.

