Launching today
Slashy
ChatGPT with Hands
17 followers
ChatGPT with Hands
17 followers
All you need to do is think, Slashy does the work. It connects to your apps, remembers what matters, and gets things done without the endless switching, searching, or starting over.
Dash
Hey Product Hunt Fam,
I’m Pranjali, co-founder of Slashy with my best friends Dhruv and Harsha.
We built this because we were tired of doing the same things over and over - updating docs, pinging people, pulling data - all the tiny actions that quietly steal your time.
Automation tools exist, but they take hours to set up, often break, or only work for rigid workflows. We wanted something that just worked - right when we needed it.
So we built Slashy.
It connects to all your apps, and you can just say what you want. Like:
Summarize the meeting, update the notes, and email the team.
Find the latest version of the deck I sent Sarah.
Block time next week to apply for those roles.
It connects to your tools, remembers your context, and gets it done.
No switching tabs. No building workflows. No explaining things twice.
This is awesome! Love slashy!