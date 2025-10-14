Launching today
Simplora
Meetings that make you smarter, not confused
Never feel lost in a meeting again! Simplora turns every conversation into a unique learning experience, in real-time and beyond. Available wherever you meet. No download required. Get started for free.
Hey Product Hunt, Jimmy here!
We're pumped to share Simplora with you - AI that helps you navigate complex meetings in real-time and learn from every conversation.
Why does Simplora exist?
After 8 years of working in tech, my biggest frustration has been following along with software engineers, data scientists, and honestly half the people in the room 🤷♂️
Turns out I’m not alone - 50% of professionals say jargon causes weekly misunderstandings and wasted time. Whether it’s corporate buzzwords (”boil the ocean”) or technical terms (”refactor the MCP server”), the result is always the same… confusion!
Sadly, most of us just fake it when we don’t understand. We smile and nod while our eyes glaze over, we frantically Google references mid-meeting, or we avoid asking questions for fear of looking incompetent.
That’s why we built Simplora!
How does Simplora work?
As you go about your day, Simplora automatically joins your meetings and delivers real-time, digestible guidance as the conversation unfolds. After the call, Simplora recaps every detail and surfaces new learning opportunities.
Most importantly, Simplora knows your industry, role, and context, so the guidance is actually useful.
During meetings, Simplora:
Explains confusing concepts in plain English (never feel lost again)
Defines all acronyms, terms, and jargon (no more Googling mid-meeting)
Surfaces referenced tools, companies, and materials (dive deeper without searching)
Suggests thoughtful follow-up questions (help drive the conversation forward)
After meetings, Simplora:
Saves all intelligence and explanations (revisit any detail at any time)
Generates personalized notes (see what's important based on your context)
Suggests role-based action items (not just discussed tasks, get strategic suggestions based on your role)
Builds a glossary of keyword definitions (grows organically from every meeting)
What makes Simplora unique?
Existing meeting assistants require manual prompting and only capture generic notes
Traditional learning systems are siloed and neglect conversation-based learning
Simplora proactively surfaces guidance during meetings and turns each conversation into a personal learning experience that compounds over time.
Who does Simplora help?
We’re starting in the workplace where the lack of conversation-based learning slows onboarding, reduces productivity, and impacts retention.
That said, our vision extends beyond work. Simplora will help anyone make sense of complex conversations and information, instantly. From understanding a doctor during an appointment to a professor during a lecture.
How much is Simplora?
Simplora is free to get started, and just for our Product Hunt adopters, we're offering a full free month of our Pro plan! Use code PHLAUNCH at checkout.
We’ll be here all day answering questions and we're eager to hear your feedback!
We would also love to know - has jargon ever left you feeling confused?
Meet-Ting
If you know me a little, you know I love the magic of getting people together, so I'm proud to be (first-time) hunter for @Simplora
What I love about Simplora, and the team's vision, is that it helps people to connect better - so our precious time is spent with more value and efficiency, and not the standard corporate time drain...
It reminds me of something an old boss once told me - the junior person isn’t expected to know anything, and the most senior person is supposed to know it all. Spoiler: we’re all confused in meetings sometimes!
Jargon, complex language, tiredness, too much strategy etc. etc.
BUT, when we actually understand each other, that’s when the magic can happen!
My wife’s Brazilian, and even for her (and other non-native English speakers), getting through calls can be a mental tax with thick accents. So I love seeing tech that breaks down those barriers and makes collaboration more human and relatable.
In a world where AI can feel like it gets in the way, Simplora’s using it to get us on the same page - making meetings more inclusive, productive, and genuinely easier to learn from.
A real problem, and a great solution. Chapeau!