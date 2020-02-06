Maker feedback dominates: the makers of Central (YC S24) praise effortless capture of key moments and smooth Slack handoffs with choose-your-summary controls; the makers of Onlook call it essential for remote research, boosting follow-up prep and team knowledge sharing; and the makers of AgentQL say it helps engineers stay close to customers. Users echo this, highlighting an intuitive UI, dependable AI recaps, fast snippet retrieval, and helpful CRM workflows. A few note occasional glitches and integration questions, but overall sentiment reflects strong reliability and clear time savings.

