Grain
AI-powered meeting recording for everyone, not just sales.4.7•21 reviews•
95 followers
Grain records, transcribes, and summarizes your sales calls with customizable AI-prompts, allowing you to focus on the conversation without worrying about taking notes.
AI meeting notes without bots
Grain Desktop Capture
Launching today
Get AI notes everywhere, no bot required. Grain Desktop Capture transcribes meetings by capturing audio from your Mac. Perfect for Slack Huddles, ad-hoc calls, and in-person conversations. First app to offer both bot-free notes and video recording.
Grain
Hey everyone, I'm excited to introduce Grain Desktop Capture! 🎤
The Grain team has been hard at work, enabling us to launch Grain Desktop Capture today! We've been helping go-to-market teams at startups, SMBs, and mid-market companies improve their sales and customer success performance with our video recording platform, and now we're adding desktop capture to give teams even more flexibility. This makes Grain the first platform to offer both traditional bot recording and desktop capture, so teams don't need separate tools for different meeting types.
Why We Added Desktop Capture
Our customers love Grain meeting recording for important client calls and demos, but needed something lighter for quick Slack Huddles, internal brainstorms, and impromptu strategy sessions. Bots are overkill for these moments, but capturing these meetings is critical to powering AI workflows and insights.
What Desktop Capture Adds
Perfect for internal & unscheduled meetings - Slack Huddles, team syncs, quick check-ins
Capture anywhere - In-person meetings, voice memos, ad-hoc calls
Private by default - Desktop captures stay in your personal space until you choose to share
Auto-detection - Automatically starts when it detects a meeting
Best of Both Worlds
Now go-to-market teams can use bot recording for external client calls (when you want that full video context) and desktop capture for lighter meetings where you just need quick AI notes. Unlike standalone desktop capture tools, Grain gives you both options in one platform with consistent AI quality across all your meetings.
Available Now
Desktop Capture works alongside Grain's existing video meeting agent platform. Download the new Mac app to try it out.
Thanks for the support! 🙏