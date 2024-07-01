Simple Commenter

Simple Commenter

Website feedback tool your clients will actually use.

5.08 reviews

178 followers

Visit website
Simple Commenter is a lightweight, visual feedback tool your clients will actually use without a single complaint. It masterfully balances powerful features for developers and agencies with a user experience that is so simple, it’s virtually foolproof for clients.
This is the 2nd launch from Simple Commenter. View more

Simple Commenter

Launching today
Website feedback tool your clients will actually use.
Simple Commenter is a lightweight, visual feedback tool your clients will actually use without a single complaint. It masterfully balances powerful features for developers and agencies with a user experience so simple that it’s virtually foolproof for clients.
Simple Commenter gallery image
Simple Commenter gallery image
Simple Commenter gallery image
Simple Commenter gallery image
Simple Commenter gallery image
Simple Commenter gallery image
Simple Commenter gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsUser ExperienceDeveloper Tools
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Aleksander Kaaberma
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I’m Aleksander, the creator of Simple Commenter. For five years, I worked as a web specialist at Johnson & Johnson. During that time, I consistently encountered the same challenge: gathering clear feedback from brand teams proved surprisingly difficult. We relied on PDFs, endless email threads, and meetings that often created more confusion than clarity. It slowed projects, caused miscommunications, and even created compliance risks. One day, while riding my motorcycle, the idea struck me: What if leaving comments on a live site instead of scribbling on a PDF—but without all the extra steps? That’s how Simple Commenter was born. 👉 Here’s how it works: 1️⃣ Add a tiny script to your site—it only takes a minute. 2️⃣ Your clients (even the non-technical ones) can simply click and leave precise, contextual comments right on your live website. 3️⃣ You can review feedback directly on the site OR manage everything in the dashboard. 4️⃣ Notifications make sure you never miss a new comment, reply, or resolution. 5️⃣ Want to streamline it further? Integrate feedback into tools like Trello, Slack, and Jira. You can test out the tool on the www.simplecommenter.com website. We also have an active Discord community, where you can request features, report bugs, and even help shape the future of the tool together with us. It’s where many of our best ideas originate. https://discord.gg/HN8Eht7mbu Thank you so much for giving Simple Commenter a try 🙏 — Aleksander (creator of Simple Commenter)