Roomsy
Chores Tracker App that makes house cleaning actually fun
26 followers
Roomsy is a cozy app that turns everyday cleaning into something magical. You're not doing it alone — you have a sweet virtual pet that lives in a tiny version of your home.
Roomsy
Ayy, such a cute and cozy tracker!
I’m building a productivity app too, so always curious how others pick their niche — why chores, and any unexpected learnings so far?
Roomsy
@trace__subin Thanks for the comment, Subin 🙌
It’s definitely a more niche space with lower competition and no clear market leader, so we thought it’d be a fun area to explore and experiment in :)
@denchikceo that's a clever move!
Roomsy
@trace__subin 🙏
Recap
This is so cute! A quick question: is there a way to swap out the cartoon images for other characters I like? Congrats!
Roomsy
@zhiqi_shi Thanks so much! 🙌
We 100% want to add that in the future, but for now our priority is to validate demand and explore marketing opportunities in this niche. Hopefully we’ll get to it sooner or later 🙂