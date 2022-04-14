Refine
Launched in 2021, Refine has become the go-to React framework for building CRUD-heavy apps like admin panels, dashboards, CRMs, CMSs, and HRIS tools. With 25K+ active users, 15K production deployments, and 31K GitHub stars, its open-source community is thriving. Now, Refine grows with RefineAI—purpose-built AI agents that leverage the Refine framework to let developers vibe code complex internal apps and deploy with one click.
Hello Product Hunt 👋 , here is Civan. I'm the Co-founder & CEO of Refine. Excited to catch up for the reveal of Refine's new product: RefineAI 🎉
Maintaining the open-source Refine framework (31K+ GitHub stars) since 2021 and growing a community of thousands of React developers, we’ve accumulated a wealth of real-world use cases, industry best practices, and domain expertise. We’ve used this knowledge to train RefineAI, a purpose-built AI agent for building internal enterprise apps.
Today, we believe agentic AI code generators are the future of internal app development—but generic builders aren’t there yet because:
❌ They struggle with complex backend integrations, state management, auth, and access control
❌ They produce unclear, non-predictable architectures and black-box code that’s difficult to understand or extend
❌ The result is unscalable and hard to maintain over time
RefineAI knows exactly what it takes to build a functional, scalable, and secure internal enterprise app. Once you drop in your API description, it guides you through:
☑️ Creating a clean, maintainable project boilerplate
☑️ Adding list, show, and edit views for your resources
☑️ Enabling enterprise-grade security with auth and access control
☑️ Choosing a UI framework: Material UI, Ant Design, or ShadCN
☑️ Vibe coding new functionality or enhancing your UI
☑️ And finally, deploying your app with one click
Whether you’re building a simple admin panel, a dashboard, or a complex CRM, try RefineAI to see how it handles any level of complexity and delivers functional, scalable results. Use code PH20 at checkout to get 1 month of our Pro plan free, including 1,500 credits—enough to build a full project.
Happy vibe coding! 🎉
RefineAI is the result of months of hard work, and we’re incredibly proud to finally share it with the Product Hunt community. Huge thanks to the entire team who put their heart into building this.
We’ve also prepared a little something for the Product Hunt community: use the code PH20 to get 1 month of our Pro plan for free, including 1,500 credits. We can’t wait to hear what you think.
Happy vibe coding all! 🚀
