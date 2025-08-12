Launching today
Reeroll is an AI video editor for creating short, engaging videos in minutes. Choose a template, add your assets and links, and Reeroll will customize it for you. No complex editors, just a simple chat that turns ideas into ready-to-publish videos.
Hey Product Hunt,
I’m Alon, the creator of Reeroll, and I’m excited to share what I’ve been building.
What's Reeroll?
Reeroll is an AI video editor that helps anyone create short, engaging videos in minutes. No timeline editors, no steep learning curve, just a simple chat interface.
Why did I built it?
I first had the idea after watching my parents struggle to create videos for their business Instagram page. At the same time, I’ve always loved building things, but I dreaded making videos to showcase my own projects. Editing was slow, clunky, and always got in the way of actually creating.
What does it do?
With Reeroll, you just choose a template, provide your existing assets and links, and the AI customizes it for you. It can even fetch content from your website. You can upload your own images, logos, and clips, or start entirely from scratch.
Why is it different?
Most tools are either overly complex or locked into rigid templates. Reeroll keeps things as simple as possible while letting you iterate in real time. It’s designed so that both a small business owner and a builder like you can go from idea to polished, ready-to-publish video in minutes.
I’m looking forward to seeing the kinds of videos you create with Reeroll. Let me know what you think. I’d love your feedback.
Alon