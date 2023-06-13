Receiptor AI
Forget bookkeeping. Receiptor AI finds every receipt past & present, extracts data in context, auto-categorizes your expenses, and syncs to Xero/QBO. AI easily creates rules and manages your documents. Save time, maximize deductions, stay compliant.
Hey PH Community, Romeo here from Receiptor AI 👋
It’s been 2 years since we launched for the first time 🫶🏻, 2 years since I realized that I should stop wasting my time searching for receipts and invoices in my mailbox just to hand over the right documents to my accountant.
Since then, we’ve helped more than 5,000 micro-business owners, solopreneurs, CEOs, and accountants automate this tedious part of bookkeeping 🚀
Today, we’re super excited to share with you our most significant upgrade yet, bringing us one step closer to truly hands-free bookkeeping, where you can forget about the admin and let it run invisibly in the background. But first, a quick reminder 👇
How Receiptor AI works
📥 Connect your email inbox and let Receiptor find all documents, from the past (retroactive extraction) or in real-time (continuous monitoring)
📱 Use our Mobile Scanner (WhatsApp) to snap any physical receipts
🧾 AI understands your documents, extracts key data (merchant, date, amount, tax) and auto-categorizes expenses
🔗 Exports to PDF/CSV/ZIP. Auto-store documents in Google Drive. Syncs with Xero and QuickBooks to automate expense entries.
So what’s new?
Organizations: Collaborate with teammates, clients, or your accountant
Multiple Entities: Manage personal vs business expenses, separate properties, different clients, or multiple companies
Custom Rules: AI helps you create custom automations, such as auto-export, routing specific documents to folders, or assigning specific tags.
Xero/QBO Chart Import: Align exports with your accounting software
Ask AI: Get instant financial insights, bulk-edit documents, or generate a chart of accounts from past data
Smarter Filters & Views: Easier document & export management
Performance: Faster, more accurate Extraction & duplicate detection
Why Users Love Receiptor 💖
⏳ Save hours – No more inbox digging or manual entries
🧩 Plug & play – Easy to use, built to fit your process
💰 Capture more deductions – Maximize your tax return
😌 Stress-free accounting – No more document-chasing nightmares
📁 Stay compliant – Clean, export-ready docs for tax season
🎯 Our Goal Today
We’re eager to hear your honest feedback and keep making Receiptor better 💬
Ask your questions, share your thoughts, and if you like what we’ve built, feel free to send some love! 🙌
🎁 Try it out:
1-month free retroactive extraction
14-day free trial of all features
PH Special: Use code PH2025 for 20% off any plan
👉 https://receiptor.ai
🙏 Shoutout & Thanks
Built with love by a small (but mighty) team, shoutout to everyone who helped shape Receiptor along the way!
Special thanks to our Hunter @rohanrecommends for helping us tell the world.
And of course, thank YOU, PH community, for being the launchpad to our next chapter.
— Romeo
Many congratulations, Romeo + Luigi! :)
How I met the founders?
I first met the Receiptor AI team a while back when they were starting out to consider launching on Product Hunt. I found that they were solving a real problem every entrepreneur faces that is bookkeeping.
What is Receiptor AI?
Receiptor AI has come a long way. What started as a simple way to fetch receipts from your inbox has now grown into a full-fledged bookkeeping assistant: scanning, categorizing, syncing with Xero/QuickBooks and now even offering organizations, custom rules and financial insights through AI.
Why I endorse it?
I’m endorsing this launch because I’ve seen firsthand how much time Receiptor saves founders, solopreneurs and accountants who would otherwise drown in emails and spreadsheets. It’s plug-and-play, saves hours and most importantly it makes tax season a lot less stressful.
If you’re tired of chasing receipts and want truly hands-free bookkeeping, give Receiptor AI a spin. You’ll thank yourself later. :D
Agnes AI
Looking cool - Receiptor AI actually grabs old receipts automatically? That’s a game changer—digging through emails for expense reports is my least favorite chore. Super slick solution, and Congrats team!
@cruise_chen Thanks! Exactly, you can go back in time as far as you want to retrieve your receipts & invoices. Happy to see it resonates! Let us know once you’ve tried it 🚀
Congrats on the launch, Romeo and Luigi. Does it supports and understands all the countries and currencies?
@zerotox Thanks Kumar! Yes, we support all languages & currencies, and have been working with global clients for a while now. You can set your preferred currency, and once you extract your first docs, you’ll see!