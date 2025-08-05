Launching today
RapidNative
Prompt to React Native & Expo Apps
30 followers
Prompt to React Native & Expo Apps
30 followers
RapidNative leverages AI to convert your prompts into production-ready React Native and Expo apps. Ideal for developers, designers, and teams seeking efficient mobile app development.
RapidNative
Agnes AI
I just tried RapidNative to spin up a small event-scheduling Expo app from a one-sentence prompt and was honestly shocked at how clean the generated code looked. Curious about how it handles larger projects though—say a team wants to integrate custom native modules or an existing design-system package. Does the AI scaffold accommodate that gracefully, or do we still end up with the usual “hand-off” friction when devs need to dive into the native layer?