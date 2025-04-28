143 followers
Hi everyone!The Qwen team has released Qwen3-Coder, a new open-source model aimed squarely at agentic coding.It's a massive 480B Mixture-of-Experts model (35B active) achieving top results for open models on tough agentic benchmarks like SWE-bench. It also has a huge context window for working with entire codebases.To help developers get started, they've also open-sourced a CLI tool called Qwen Code (forked from Gemini CLI), and you can use the model with other tools like Cline. The model is available now via the official Alibaba Cloud API, and I hear OpenRouter will have an API soon, with Unsloth also working on a version for local runs.
Tough Tongue AI
The CLI tool and the visual presentation of this launch give it a polished, developer-friendly vibe. Really makes me want to try it.
Seveum
very cool model, maybe we could use to help people develop android / iOS apps on our platform too :)
