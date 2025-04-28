This is the 2nd launch from Qwen3. View more

Qwen3-Coder Launching today A powerful open model for agentic coding tasks Visit

Qwen3-Coder is a new 480B MoE open model (35B active) by the Qwen team, built for agentic coding. It achieves SOTA results on benchmarks like SWE-bench, supports up to 1M context, and comes with an open-source CLI tool, Qwen Code.