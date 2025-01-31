Quotes

Quotes

macOS & iOS app for your quotes - organize, revisit & more

5.02 reviews

150 followers

Visit website
The solution to messy, scattered quotes and reading notes! Available for macOS and iOS. - Capture with OCR scanner or dictate with ease - Metadata automatically extracted from webpages, Kindle and Apple Books - Organize with Tags and Collections - Rediscover through full-text search, Widgets & Reminders - Native experience through Siri commands, Shortcuts, and Share Sheet actions - Full data ownership with easy import (from Kindle and CSV files) and export options, plus offline use
This is the 2nd launch from Quotes. View more

Quotes for iOS

Launching today
Capture, organize, recall and live your favorite quotes
Biggest update ever — Quotes is coming to iOS! Capture and organize quotes, grow your library with Collections & Tags, and weave them into daily life with widgets & reminders. Seamless desktop sync. Your cherished words, always in your pocket.
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Quotes for iOS gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOSProductivityBooks
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Conan Chou
Maker
📌
Hi Hunters! I’m Conan, creator of Quotes. Some of you may remember our first launch here on Product Hunt, where we introduced Quotes for macOS. Today, I’m thrilled to be back with an important new chapter: **Quotes for iOS**! 📱 **Why Quotes**? Because collecting quotes should be joyful and rewarding, not frustrating. Too often, highlights get scattered across notebooks, apps, or screenshots. What begins as inspiration slowly becomes a chore. Worse still, if those quotes never resurface, the reward shrinks—without recalling or internalizing them, they can’t truly empower us as intended. Quotes app is our attempt to fix that: an all-in-one library for capturing, organizing, rediscovering, and enjoying the words that matter. On macOS, Quotes helps you sort, refine, and make sense of your growing library. On iOS, the focus is different: effortless capture and gentle resurfacing. Because your iPhone is always with you, it becomes the fastest way to grab a passage from a physical book, a podcast, or a webpage. OCR, dictation, Share Sheet, Siri, Shortcuts—everything is built for speed and flow. And then there are **widgets and reminders**. They may seem simple, but we see them as a powerful way to actually live with your quotes. A favorite line on your Home Screen, or a timely reminder nudging you with wisdom—these small sparks add up. Over time, they can shift your mindset, guide your choices, and help you move toward the life you want. Quotes aren’t meant to be forgotten in a folder—they’re meant to walk alongside you. **A quick snapshot of what Quotes offers today**: 🔒 Full data ownership: offline-first, import/export anytime 📥 Easy importing: Kindle, CSV, and more 🏷️ Smart organization: Tags, Collections, Index 🔍 Powerful search: full-text across quotes, notes, and metadata ⏰ Rediscovery: Widgets & Reminders to keep words alive 📸 Instant capture: OCR, dictation, and Share Sheet with metadata extraction ✨ Native design: macOS + iOS, built with care We’re a tiny team of two, building Quotes out of love for reading, writing, and words themselves. iOS is the next step toward our vision of making Quotes a true companion for word lovers everywhere. We’d love for you to give Quotes a try, share your experience, and let us know how we can make it better. Every piece of feedback helps us refine the craft. Thank you, and happy quoting! — Conan
Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! This looks like a great solution for keeping notes and quotes organized—love the OCR, full-text search, and native Mac/iOS integration.