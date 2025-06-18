PromptCraft
Launching today
AI Prompt in Minutes for v0, Lovable & More
Discover trending ideas from Reddit and convert them into structured prompts for v0, Replit, Lovable, and Bolt.new, Hey Boss, and more. Build better products faster with AI-powered inspiration.
What kind of prompts work best for different types of jobs or businesses in PromptCraft? I like how PromptCraft makes writing prompts simple without losing control. It seems really helpful for teams who want quick results but still need good, detailed answers.
@shahriardgm Thanks so much, appreciate it! 🙌 Right now, PromptCraft is mainly focused on dev tools and technical workflows. We’re working on expanding to other business use cases and industries very soon. Would love to hear what kind of prompts platform you’d like to see added!