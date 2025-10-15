Launching today
Problem: the main reason startups fail is a lack of market need. 42% of startups built solutions that didn't solve real problems. Solution: we manually find people with unresolved problems they are willing to pay to solve.
Hey, guys! 👋 I'm Boris, founder of ProblemHunt.pro
1. So, how did I come up with the idea for this product?
It's simple: first, I failed 3-4 startups in a row. The main reason was that I was building products that people didn't need. Then I stepped back to reflect and learn from my mistakes. During this reflection, I came across a series of essays by Paul Graham (the founder of Y Combinator) about how to build startups, starting with the search for ideas. I realized that the entire focus should not be on «startup ideas», but on the problems that can become the foundation for a startup. And that's how the idea for ProblemHunt came about — a place to find unsolved problems that people are willing to pay to have solved.
2. How much time passed from the idea to the first user?
I launched the first version of the product about two months ago, and the first user came right after the launch.
3. What was the most difficult moment and how did you overcome it?
In the process, we found that the most difficult thing is precisely to find people's problems. Most people perceive their difficulties as «normal» and simply put up with them for years, without even looking for a solution.
We have to manually search for and write to different people to draw out their problems. Out of 100 personal requests asking them to share a problem, only 2-3 people react positively. But even among them, we filter out about half — those whose problem has almost no market or is a one-time «wish».
Guys, if you have any questions — please ask them in the comments. I'll be happy to answer all of them. 😊
Hi everyone, I'm Victoria, co-founder of ProblemHunt. I wanted to thank you for your support. We truly appreciate it, and it really helps not only our project, but also the people who need it.
I hope more people will become successful with their startups, making the world a better and easier place to live.
@victoriagostroverhova By the way, we got a great picture a couple of days ago. Isn't it? 😆
@gostroverhova I've been following this channel on Telegram for a long time, and it's fascinating to see the challenges people and companies face in assessing the market size and finding an idea to implement their product based on a specific customer pain point. I wish the service success and rapid growth.
@mikekunz Thank you so much for your support and for staying with us. It's truly inspiring and motivates us to work even harder on ProblemHunt. 😊
Wow! Literally just a few months ago I was thinking: "Man, it would be so cool if someone built a product that, instead of me, scouted for problems people are actually willing to pay to solve. That would be so valuable for starting a company!"
Definitely supporting this. And good luck, bro
Hi, friend 👋
Thank you very much for such kind words and your support. We will be happy to continue doing our best for you. 😊
Love the focus on real problems, Boris. Your story resonates, I’ve also built things no one needed. Manually hunting for pain points is hard but valuable. Curious how you qualify willingness to pay and segment by market size. Congrats on the launch!