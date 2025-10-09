Launching today
Praxim is the only agentic AI word editor that makes edits across your entire Word doc with formatting control, file and web context, and your personal preferences in mind. Tell Praxim what you'd like to do and Praxim will implement your changes automatically.
Hey Everyone! We’re Praxim.
tl;dr: Praxim is the Agentic Copilot in Microsoft Word that actually works. There is nothing else that even compares.
It’s far more capable at document creation and editing than even enterprise vertical-specific AI add-ins costing over $1,000/month, bringing powerful editing and drafting tools to everyone.
Trusted by professionals from accountants to lawyers, Praxim helps you edit and draft faster with AI, right inside Word.
The Problem:
Microsoft Word serves over a billion users, but Copilot is still stuck in the Stone Age, requiring manual selection just to generate crude, format-ignoring block replacement edits completely devoid of context from your preferences, files, or the web.
The Solution:
With a single prompt, Praxim makes edits across your entire document:
- No required manual selection to edit
- No more copy-pasting and context switching between different apps
- No formatting worries
- Takes into account your preferences
Praxim knows exactly what to change and what to keep and edits with word-level granularity—precisely editing only what needs editing, not making brute block replacements.
Most importantly, Praxim creates real Word formatting:
- Actual lists, tables, and styles—not fake imitation structures that are actually just paragraphs
- Maintain formatting, or even change it
Pull data, research, and edit all without leaving Word, with features that 10x your productivity:
- File and Web context
- Voice dictation at the speed of thought
- Intuitive edit previews and clickable references that jump to the location in the document
Praxim is already used by professionals from accountants to lawyers, for use cases from form filling with data from multiple sources to contract redlining with precise legal edits.
Why only now? Programmers left the era crude AI assistance years ago with agentic code editors. Formatted document editing is a far harder technical problem—a single word is encoded by formatting and structural markup several orders of magnitude more complex than plaintext code, with countless ways to render correct text incorrectly. Semantic meaning and formatting both matter.
Praxim for Word solves this, delivering a quantum leap over any other Word editing tool today. Start using Praxim today at praxim.ai!
Congratulations on the launch!
Had a couple of thoughts,
Is there a way for Praxim to cite its data sources? For instance, when it auto-fills a form using external data, could that linkage be annotated? This could increase transparency on agents.
Also, are there any plans to support PDF editing with agents in the future? Editing is one of the most common actions performed on PDFs, so it feels like a natural next step for this product.
Kudos to the team, it looks great! Good luck.