Social networking for developers, powered by GitHub. Connect through real code collaboration, join communities around your favorite technologies, and build professional relationships that matter.
I built NextTurn because I was frustrated with how disconnected the developer community felt despite all our "networking" platforms. LinkedIn feels corporate and fake, Twitter/X is just noise, and GitHub is amazing for code but terrible for actually connecting with people. The problem: Developers network through buzzwords and job titles instead of actual work and shared interests. What makes NextTurn different: 🔗 GitHub-first networking - Your repositories and contributions become your social profile, not just a resume line 👥 Communities built around code - Join groups based on the technologies you actually use, not just follow 🤝 Real collaboration over small talk - Connect through live coding sessions and project work, not just "How's the weather?" 📈 Professional growth through practice - Learn by doing with others, not just consuming content What's unique: Your GitHub activity automatically enriches your profile and suggests relevant connections Communities are organized around actual tech stacks and frameworks Live coding sessions with screen sharing (coming soon!) Professional relationships built through real collaboration, not just connections Most "developer social networks" are just LinkedIn with a dark theme. NextTurn is built around how developers actually work and learn - through code, collaboration, and shared technical interests. Ready to turn your development workflow into a social experience? Let's build something amazing together! 🚀
