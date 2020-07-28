PostHog
Open-source product analytics, session recording, feature flagging and A/B testing that you can self-host. Everything engineers need to build better products.
29d ago
1. You need to be equal partners
Tim (my cofounder and co-CEO) and I started with quite asymmetric experience.
I had previously been a VP of sales, responsible for sales, support, and account management. Tim was an insanely talented, 23-year-old engineer, and was much earlier in his career I m nearly 10 years older.
3mo ago
hey! we run posthog, the toolkit for building successful products - a single platform for building products, talking to users and shipping new features. we are 5 years old, have 140k customers and are making multiple $10s of millions of revenue.
no question's too weird. we're super transparent so will probs overshare anyway. plg? fundraising? yc? working with your cofounder? why we publicly document all our bad decisions? our allergy to enterprise sales? we've an open book so ask us anything!
4mo ago
PostHog is a great tool. Not too long ago we used a whole bunch of different tools to achieve the same stuff you can now get directly out of PostHog. I also love the session recording feature to understand user behaviour. In addition PostHog is giving startups a generous amount of credits to use their product. This is really awesome! Thanks PostHog!
I’ve been using PostHog for over six months now, and it has significantly transformed the way our team handles product analytics. Initially, we were looking for an open-source alternative to Google Analytics that could provide more flexibility and control over our data. PostHog not only met but exceeded our expectations in several ways.
the first truly open-source analytics platform from devs for devs with numbers one can finally trust.
Okay, you got an audible laugh out of me 😂😂😂