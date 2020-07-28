hey! we run posthog, the toolkit for building successful products - a single platform for building products, talking to users and shipping new features. we are 5 years old, have 140k customers and are making multiple $10s of millions of revenue.

no question's too weird. we're super transparent so will probs overshare anyway. plg? fundraising? yc? working with your cofounder? why we publicly document all our bad decisions? our allergy to enterprise sales? we've an open book so ask us anything!