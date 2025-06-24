16 followers
Polyglotta is a multi-language translator and a community of like-minded polyglots, passionate about learning new languages and new cultures.
What do you think? …
Tough Tongue AI
Would be amazing if Polyglotta could add pronunciation audio clips for each translation—that’d take the learning experience to the next level! Amazing work @milukove and team!
Hi @aj_123 , it has pronunciation audio! For now using the browser built-in voiceover voices, but soon we'll have high quality AI generated pronunciation 🔉
Hi! I’m Natasha — I came up with Polyglotta out of a simple frustration.I just wanted to compare how the same word is translated across multiple languages — side by side. Couldn’t find a good tool, so we made one.
It’s still early, but already useful — and we’d love to keep improving it with your feedback. Curious what you think — I’ll be reading all the comments 😊
Tough Tongue AI
Would be amazing if Polyglotta could add pronunciation audio clips for each translation—that’d take the learning experience to the next level! Amazing work @milukove and team!
Hi @aj_123 , it has pronunciation audio! For now using the browser built-in voiceover voices, but soon we'll have high quality AI generated pronunciation 🔉
Hi! I’m Natasha — I came up with Polyglotta out of a simple frustration.
I just wanted to compare how the same word is translated across multiple languages — side by side. Couldn’t find a good tool, so we made one.
It’s still early, but already useful — and we’d love to keep improving it with your feedback.
Curious what you think — I’ll be reading all the comments 😊