Pokemon card price checker & recent eBay sales
Pokemon card price checker & recent eBay sales
Get instant Pokemon card prices & graded prices, track your collection, and make smarter trading decisions with PokeScope - the ultimate Pokemon TCG companion app.
I created PokeScope.app to make it effortless for Pokémon card collectors to look up prices, graded prices, and see recent eBay sales all for free.
Unlike the generic “AI wrappers” flooding the market, PokeScope uses a custom trained computer vision model that runs locally on your iPhone, built exclusively for Pokémon cards. Our AI scanner (available only in the iOS app) identifies over 96% of cards instantly, giving collectors unmatched accuracy, privacy, and speed.
📊 What makes PokeScope different:
• Custom AI model (not generic OCR)
• Real time eBay sales data (not outdated listings)
• 20,000+ cards in database
• 50k+ collectors trust us (4.8★ App Store rating)
• PokeScope.app website. Free to use, forever
Try it: https://pokescope.app
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/po...