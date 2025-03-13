Pokecut
Pokecut is an AI-powered all-in-one web editor. It offers free AI tools like cutout, AI background, AI eraser, HD enhancer, plus precise AI editing with customed masks & reference images. Just create with all tools on a highly free canvas!
Pokecut
Thanks to @je_suis_yaroslav for the hunt!
👋 Say hello to all AI image creators! Let's explore the next generation of AI Photo Editors & Generator together!
🚀Today we launch Pokecut - AI Photo Editor & Generator. This is an online tool built with generative artificial intelligence technology. It is designed to help all users, just a few clicks to easily create professional and stunning images.
💥Here is what it contains:
1. AI Replacer: Modify clothes with one click, and virtually try on bags. Add or replace any object in the picture.
2. AI Background: Remove the background of the picture and generate a stunning and natural background. It is very effective in making professional product pictures and increasing the sales of products.
3. AI Image Enhancer: Restore the clarity and details of blurry and old pictures with one click. Upscale the quality of pictures to 4K.
4. Magic Eraser: Easily remove unwanted objects in the picture. Supports automatic recognition of objects in the picture, no troublesome manual paint, just click to remove.
5. AI Extender: Uncrop image with AI image extender. Provide common image sizes for multiple shopping and social media platforms.
6. AI ID photo: Provides ID photo sizes and background colors for almost all countries in the world. Make standard passport photos with one click.
7. 1000+ Free Resources: Provide a large number of stickers, texts, backgrounds and other design templates. Free to use.
💪After six months of iterative upgrades to the website, we have launched many "WOW" features. Our vision is to make AI accessible for all. So we provide all users with a free trial opportunity. I hope you guys can try this product, see if it meets your needs, and give us valuable suggestions.
🙏Look forward to your use and tell us what you think! Thank you!
Pokecut
@je_suis_yaroslav Thank you very much for your help! We will work hard to do better! We have very long-term goals! Let's work together.
It feels like Adobe has a problem :D
Pokecut
@busmark_w_nika Haha, we'll take that as a compliment! Adobe set the standard, but we're here to shake things up and make creative tools more accessible (and maybe a bit more fun). Thanks for cheering us on! 😄
Pokecut
@busmark_w_nika Hi, welcome to visit Pokecut to experience adbanced image processing features, fully automated by AI!
Tate-A-Tate
🎉 Huge congrats on the launch of Pokecut! 🚀 I've been exploring the features and I'm really impressed with how user-friendly it is for both casual users and pros alike! 💪 The AI Background remover and the Magic Eraser are absolute game-changers! Can't wait to see what creative images everyone produces with just a few clicks.
One suggestion: it would be awesome to see a collaborative feature where users can share and edit images together in real-time! That would really enhance the community vibe. 🤝👩🎨
P.S: We're building an no-code agent builder platform, if you cloud build a AI Background remover agent or make it as a skill on our marketplace, that would be great!!! Let's chat for colab to make AI accessible to everyone! Looking forward to seeing more updates! 🙌
Pokecut
@rocsheh Hi,your suggestions are very helpful to us! We will consider adding user collaboration features in future versions to make the product better meet users' needs🎉.