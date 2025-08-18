Launching today
Piñata is your simple source of truth for birthdays. Build birthday contacts, get reminders when it matters, and launch your messaging app with a prewritten text message so you can send or call in seconds. Create meaningful moments effortlessly.
Hi Product Hunt, I’m Bento. I built Piñata Birthday Reminder because tracking birthdays across Facebook, calendars, and notes was messy. I wanted one simple place that stays accurate and helps you act fast. Piñata is your simple source of truth for birthdays: a tidy list of birthday contacts, timely reminders, and one tap to text or call. It focuses on birthdays only, so it’s quick, predictable, and easy to build a habit around. Try it: download Piñata, add a few birthdays, pick reminder timing, and let the next notification guide you. iOS today. Android coming soon. I’m here for questions and feedback. If it helps you keep even one birthday on time, an upvote would mean a lot. Thanks for checking it out.
