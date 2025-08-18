Launching today
Piñata Birthday Reminder
15 followers
Piñata is your simple source of truth for birthdays. Build birthday contacts, get reminders when it matters, and launch your messaging app with a prewritten text message so you can send or call in seconds. Create meaningful moments effortlessly.
Launch Team / Built With
