Hey Product Hunt! 👋🏽
Dhaval here, co-founder of PieLabs.
Two years ago, I was losing my mind. Our team spent 3 weeks building a feature, then 3 MORE weeks writing tests for it. The worst part? Those tests broke the next day when someone changed a button color.
That's when we asked ourselves: What if AI could test like our best QA engineer, but could test 10x faster, take care of maintenance round-the-clock, and actually enjoy regression testing?
After 18 months and testing with 100+ teams, Pie is that reality. We're seeing teams go from 0 to 80% test coverage in their first session. One customer cut their testing cycle from 2 weeks to 2 days. Another replaced their entire test suite and hasn't written a test since.
Here's what makes Pie different:
AI that actually understands context - Not just clicking buttons, but understanding user intent
Zero maintenance, literally - UI changes? Pie adapts. New features? Pie finds and tests them.
Minutes, not months - 80% coverage before your coffee gets cold
One score to rule them all - Stop guessing. Ship when the Readiness Score says you're ready.
For the Product Hunt fam, we've got something special:
🎯 FREE Complete App Analysis - Get a full test run of your web, iOS, or Android app. We'll uncover bugs you didn't know existed, show you exactly where users get stuck, and deliver a comprehensive quality report.
🏃🏽 First 10 signups: Free 30 day pilot.
📞 Bonus: 1-on-1 strategy call to walk through your results.
Curious about something specific?
How do we handle complex user flows? Ask away!
Integration with your stack? (Spoiler: we probably do)
Pricing for startups? Let's chat!
Building Pie has been about solving our own nightmare—and apparently yours too. Let's make QA fun again (yes, I said fun 🤩).
The minimalist UI is stunning!
congrats on the launch!
No doubt this is a game changer. One question: when testing functions, does Notion generate valuable and personalized suggestions and feedback?