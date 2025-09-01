Launching today
PhotoFox AI

PhotoFox AI

Turn any product photo into 100+ on-brand assets in minutes

PhotoFox AI transforms a single product photo into a full campaign—studio-grade photos, scroll-stopping videos, and ready-to-ship ads. Get 100+ on-brand assets in minutes, at a fraction of the cost of traditional shoots.
Launch tags:
Design ToolsPhotographyArtificial Intelligence
Nasim Uddin
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Nasim, founder of PhotoFox AI. We created PhotoFox to fix the pain of slow, expensive product shoots. With one upload, you can instantly generate studio-grade photos, lifestyle shots, scroll-stopping videos, and platform-ready ads—all while keeping your brand colors, logos, and geometry intact. ✨ Highlights: • Flat-lay → on-model fashion try-ons • Batch outputs across sizes & aspect ratios • 8K upscale & touch-ups for pixel-perfect details • Custom brand training for consistent results across SKUs • 90% cheaper & 10× faster than traditional studios Already trusted by 1,300+ brands. Can’t wait to hear what you think—feedback and questions welcome!
Eugene Nesterenko

Might be super useful for small ecommerce stores

Nasim Uddin
Maker

@enesterenko Thanks. SME ecom/digital brand is our target audience. Thanks for your support.

